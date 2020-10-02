New Book Tells All About Haunted Indiana Cemeteries

There's a new book out just in time for Halloween, and it's about haunted Hoosier cemeteries. The book titled Haunted Cemeteries of Indiana came out earlier this month, and it's phenomenal. Featured in the book are several cemeteries with creepy histories, and paranormal activity. I was able to get a copy of the book (thank you Tina) and let me tell you, I couldn't put it down! I'm a big fan of haunted history, and generally the spookier side of things, so this book was right up my alley.

One thing I loved was the the book is broken down geographically so I was able to go right to Southern Indiana to see what was near me. There's about 17 cemeteries written about in the book, and its the perfect bite size dive into each one, making it a really easy and entertaining read.

From the Hoosier National Forest to the banks of Lake Michigan, Indiana's landscape is dotted with urban and rural cemeteries teeming with restless spirits. Crown Hill cemetery is the final resting place of many notable Hoosiers, as well as one rather infamous soul, but it may also serve as a playground for the spectral children of Community Hill. Tales of mournful spirits can be found at Stepp Cemetery and Highland Lawn, while other areas such as Forest Hill and the cemeteries of LaPorte have far darker stories to tell. Join tour guide and paranormal investigator Ashley Hood on a journey through Indiana's ghostly burial grounds.

Author of Haunted Cemeteries of Indiana is Ashley Hood, and she hosts Tell-Tale Tours haunted history walking tours in her hometown Terre Haute. The next time I'm in the area I'll definitely have to stop by and take a tour.

If you're interested in reading Haunted Cemeteries of Indiana, you can purchase a copy here.