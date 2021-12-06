Last week felt like late Spring, early Summer now this week there is a possibility of snow. Here's what we know.

CRAZY WEATHER PREDICTIONS

Angel here and last week while Chad was out Ron Rhodes made the comment we could see snow next week. I was thinking to myself "this is crazy" as I stood in the studio in a t-shirt and shorts. I figured the weather would change over the next few days but I was wrong. This morning when Ron called he told us that we could potentially see some snow showers.

DO YOU WANT TO BUILD A SNOWMAN? SORRY, YOU CAN'T

Don't make any plans to put on snowsuits and stay in bed because school is canceled. The snow will be minimal at best. Momma would call it a dusting. I think that is the most frustrating kind of snow. It is enough that it could cause problems if you aren't careful while driving but not enough to keep you home or even allow you to go outside and have fun with it. According to the National Weather Service, we could only see snow showers. The temperatures are going to drop from the 40s today to the low 30s tomorrow.

According to the National Weather Service, the flurries will happen Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A few snow flurries or snowflakes are forecast along the I-64 corridor in southern Illinois and southwest Indiana Tuesday night. A chance of flurries before 3am, then a slight chance of snow between 3am and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Given the extremely light amounts expected, little, if any travel concern is expected.

THE WEEK'S WEATHER NEEDS TO GET IT TOGETHER

This week's weather looks like the evil twin of last week. Later on, in the week there is a chance of more snow and even a thunderstorm and more snow. I need the weather to get it together. We are hosting a football birthday party for all of our all-star boys and it is happening Saturday night outside.

