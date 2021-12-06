One Owensboro mom has been posting the daily suggestions she receives from Amazon and they're HILARIOUS! What's the funniest or craziest suggestion you've gotten.

PRETTY STRAIGHT-LACED

Angel here and I met Tabitha Drane, about six years ago when I worked with her husband, John, at Burns Middle School. They needed a sitter and I suggested they contact our sitter and our kiddos kind of grew up together there and we had two that were in the same class at Burns Elementary. From what I know of her she is a pretty normal wife and mom. No fancy frills and thrills when it comes to dressing. Her Amazon suggestions say otherwise.

WHAT IN THE HOLY RECOMMENDATION...AMAZON!

I think it was about four or five months ago I started seeing Tabitha post these random pieces of clothing from Amazon and how they would send her suggestions from time to time. So, I asked her how it started;

This started when I kept seeing the pineapple short show up on Amazon Fashions on my Facebook feed, which I assumed was based on some sort of crazy social media algorithm. I clicked once and have since been getting these crazy, outlandish, and ridiculously expensive items showing up everyone I scroll through. Not on my would I probably never wear any of them-totally not my normal tone down style, these items are hundreds or thousands of dollars. I could never afford them even if I liked them.

Some of these pieces look like they belong in the bargain bin of the pick and save but you aren't saving anything if you buy them. In fact, you'd have to take a second mortgage out on the house to even buy one feathered skirt.

HOW AMAZON COMES UP WITH RECOMMENDATIONS

I did a little research to see how Amazon develops its suggestions and this is what it says on Amazon.com;

We examine the items you've purchased, items you've told us you own, and items you've rated. We compare your activity on our site with that of other customers and using this comparison, recommend other items that may interest you in Your Amazon.

THE TRUTH COMES OUT

Now Tabitha, after reading the reason for suggestions one might conclude that you have a wild side that you're not telling anyone about LOL. Or maybe that one curiously innocent click caused all this fashion drama.

