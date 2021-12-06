A Look Inside Daniel Boone’s Missouri Mansion Built in 1817

I'm a history nut and that makes me being born and raised in Missouri poetic justice. I get to look inside historic places like Daniel Boone's Missouri mansion that was built in the early 1800's and then share that with you.

This House is one of my favorite Missouri YouTube channels. They frequently visit homes with a great backstory and none better than this one. Here's what they had to say on their share:

Howdy Pioneers! Hop in your wagons and head out West as we explore a Frontier Mansion built in 1817 and lived in by legendary Pioneer, Daniel Boone! (Defiance, MO.)

Here are some picture highlights that will make you feel like you've traveled back over 2 centuries.

Here's their walkthrough of the mansion and the historic grounds surrounding it.

St. Charles County has shared more history of the home that they were just gifted back in 2016:

The nearly 300-acre site includes The Historic Daniel Boone Home, adjoining Village historic site, and surrounding property...The dozen buildings in the village originated from within 50 miles of the property. The general store, schoolhouse and grist mill offer a peek into life on the Missouri frontier.

If you're familiar with Daniel Boone's life, you know it was rich and extended well beyond his early time in Missouri. It's a matter of fact that Daniel was in Missouri before it really was Missouri. He arrived in 1799 and spent the last 20 years of his life in Missouri seeing the state admitted to the Union in 1804. This home is where Daniel lived before he traveled to his son Nathan's home in Femme Osage Creek, Missouri where he died.

One of the many places in Missouri that will allow you to get a look at what being an American pioneer was like 200 years ago.

