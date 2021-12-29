When you work in Law Enforcement, you always know that there is no such thing as a 'Routine Call'. In September Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks was shot while responding to a welfare check on a former law enforcement officer. Deputy Hicks is continuing to recover with his family. Very sadly, an Illinois Deputy was shot and killed this morning. He was sent to assist a motorist on the Interstate.

'The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is devastated to report that on December 29, 2021, at approximately 5:00 am, Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley responded to a motorist assist in Interstate 64. When another officer arrived on the scene, Deputy Riley was discovered deceased at this location. The Deputy’s squad car was missing from the scene and then located abandoned on Interstate 64. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of our loved Deputy Sean Riley.'

Deputy Sheriff Sean Riley was shot and killed after responding to assist a motorist near mile marker 115 on I-64 at about 5:00 am. Another officer responding to back him up found him suffering from fatal gunshot wounds and his patrol car was missing. The subject later abandoned the patrol car on I-64 before fleeing to St. Peters, Missouri, where he carjacked and shot a citizen. The man then abandoned the vehicle before stealing another vehicle and returning to Illinois. He was taken into custody in the early afternoon.

