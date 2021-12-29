Here’s When You Can Legally Set Off Fireworks on New Year’s in Evansville

The new year is almost upon us and many will be celebrating with a big New Year's Party. Some might even want to ring in the new year with a bang by setting off fireworks.

There are really only two holidays where it's common to set off fireworks: The 4th of July and New Year's. While setting off fireworks on New Year's isn't as common as it is on the 4th of July, still many want to kick off the new year with an epic fireworks display. Evansville ordinances do allow fireworks to be set off on New Year's, but only during certain times.

When You Can Set Off Fireworks On New Year's In Evansville

Evansville city ordinances allow residents to celebrate the new year with fireworks on Friday, December 31st, which of course is New Year's Eve, starting at 10:00 a.m. and continuing through 1:00 a.m. on New Year's Day.

What About Other Indiana Towns Near Evansville?

Each town will have its own guidelines as to firework ordinances on New Year's. Any local officials who would like to have their ordinances posted should email me at travis@wkdq.com. However, according to Fox 59, local ordinances cannot limit fireworks use beyond state regulations for the following times on New Year's: December 31st starting at 10:00 a.m. through 1:00 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Just Remember...

Indiana State law says that fireworks can only be used on personal property, the property of someone who has approved the use of fireworks, or a location designated specifically for the use of consumer fireworks. In Evansville, and I am sure it is like this in many other towns, no person may use, ignite, or discharge consumer fireworks on any public street or in any public park or public area within the corporate limits of the City of Evansville at any time. Evansville city ordinance (page 444-445) also says that no person may use, ignite, or discharge consumer fireworks in a manner which causes them to land upon property owned or occupied by another person.

Oh, and anyone who violates these fireworks laws could be fined by the Evansville Police Department. So just be mindful of the time you're setting them off and where you set off your fireworks to avoid any potential fines.

