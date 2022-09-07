Watch Ky Toddler’s Reaction to Ice Cream on His Diaper It’s Two Scoops of Funny

Kids say the darndest things at the most unsuspecting times. A Kentucky toddler's reaction to ice cream dripping on his diaper has us laughing hysterically.

YOU LITERALLY NEVER KNOW WHAT KIDS WILL SAY

If you're a parent you already know. Kids come up with some of the most off-the-wall and craziest things to say. They usually wait to say them at the most inconvenient times.

MEET BO

This is Bo and his momma, Jacy. Bo is the youngest of three. He has two older sisters Harper and Hayden. Bo started Kindergarten this year and was destined to be a complete hot mess from the time he rolled out of the womb. If you know his family you know. They are hilarious from the time they wake up in the morning until the time they lay their heads down at night.

Jacy is always posting videos and excerpts from their life and people are constantly telling her she needs to write a book.

A few years back Jacy captured possibly one of the most hilarious videos of Bo eating ice cream in the summer and some of it dropped on his diaper. Bo's reaction to the ice cream on his diaper is quite possibly the most EPIC kids say the darndest thing EVER!

In case you aren't sure that what you heard is what you heard...you heard what you heard. Being a momma of three boys I never knew what they were going to say or when they were going to say it.

Here's what some other momma's thought about Bo's response;

