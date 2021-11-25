On October 1, 1971, the Walt Disney World Resort officially opened, including the Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Resort, and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

Fans of Disney's theme parks have been celebrating 50 years of magic. This is such an epic party that will last through 2023.

Since we aren't celebrating at the Magic Kingdom, we will have to make our own pixie dust. Let's do that by taking a look at some vintage Walt Disney TV commercials.

Be warned, this first one is slightly terrifying.

Poor Mike, he was almost a 'Home Alone' prequel!

This one from 2017, is kind of the same theme as the first one, but a lot less creepy.

Here's one from Epcot, in the 1980s, it takes us back in time, to show what the future might've looked like.

This little girl's reaction to Mickey Mouse is pure Disney Magic!

Vintage Disney: Step Back in Time Inside Retro Disney Store Most of the retail Disney stores have closed. Luckily we have these photos from the Louisville, KY store that was in Oxmor Mall.

Get our free mobile app