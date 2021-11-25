Best Thanksgiving Movies to Watch Before the Tryptophan Kicks In

In the coming weeks, you will be (probably have already been) bombarded with lists and reviews and recommendations about holiday movies to watch, with the focus on Christmas movies (sometime I'll tell you about the Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game).

Get our free mobile app

But, we do have another holiday between now and Christmas, and I thought I'd do an exhaustive study (about ten minutes on Google) on the best Thanksgiving movies.

So, next week, once the parades are over and if you're not into football, here are some suggestions on movies to enjoy before the tryptophan kicks in.

Big Chill - 1983 - Starring people like Kevin Kline, Glenn Close and Jeff Goldblum before they were stars.

You've Got Mail - 1998 - Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan - In person, they can't stand each other. On line, they fall in love.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving - 1973 - I know it's not a movie, but it's Peanuts. Snoopy and Woodstock make "dinner" for Charlie Brown and friends.

Home for the Holidays - 1995 - Holly Hunter, Robert Downey, Jr., Anne Bancroft

Planes, Trains and Automobiles - 1987 - Steve Martin, John Candy. Ad executive meets traveling salesman, both trying to get home for Thanksgiving. Three words, "THOSE AREN'T PILLOWS!!!"

Don't see your favorite. Let me know and we'll do part two.