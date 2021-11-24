Four Southern Indiana Christmas Tree Farms To Help Make Your Season Bright

My parents were all about a real Christmas tree. Growing up, I can remember my family getting in the station wagon and driving down to the IGA to pick out a tree in the parking lot.

Like a scene out of a retro Christmas movie, we would strap it to the top of the station wagon and drive it home. Once we got it in the house, my dad would spend way too much time trying to get it balanced in the tree stand. It seemed like it took forever.

Eventually, the stress of the entire situation would get to all of us. My brother and I would usually start fighting, then my dad would get mad and mom would cry about how my brother and I couldn't get along. You know how it goes, typical real family crap to match our real Christmas tree.

Even with all the drama, I still remember those times with warmth in my heart. I treasure those moments when we were all together. I wish I could go back and revisit those moments. I would appreciate them so much more than I did back then. To see my brother and me as kids, my mom and dad, young, would be amazing even if only for a day.

It warms my heart that my own daughter is carrying on the tradition of a real Christmas tree with her family. In the house they live in now, they have 12 ft ceilings, so their tree is always HUGE.

I love knowing that my sweet granddaughter is making the same beautiful memories with her mom and dad as I didn't with mine. Hopefully, minus the fights.

There is nothing like the warm glow, natural and irregular shape, and awesome smell of pine in the house.

Photo by lasse bergqvist on Unsplash

Although I don't have a real Christmas tree now, Only because of time and convenience, I DO love a real tree. I read somewhere that bringing a real tree inside to decorate was a way to, during the long, grey, cold winter months, bring green's promise of Spring into the house. It works for me. I even keep my fake trees up until winter is over for that very reason.

Have you ever thought about what it takes to have the real trees we decorate and enjoy every year?

Real Christmas tree facts,

It can take as many as 15 years to grow a tree 6 to 7 feet tall, or as little as 4 years, but the average growing time is 7 years.

Most Christmas trees are grown on farms utilizing soil that doesn’t support other crops.

For every Real Christmas tree harvested, 1-3 seedlings are planted the next spring.

Growing Christmas trees is very labor-intensive. The trees are shaped by annual pruning every year. This process is called shearing. The grower controls the growth of the tree through shearing to produce a bushy appearance and conical shape.

If you are on team real tree, here are locally owned tree farms that are ready to help you pick out the perfect tree.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

Happy Holidays!

