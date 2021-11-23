Last week, I shared the scoop on how your children can get a free photo with Owensboro's "movie star" Santa Claus. My friends Bob Dasher and Sandy Meschko (a.k.a. Santa and Mrs. Claus) have a variety of photo opportunities scheduled at local businesses.

Well, there are even more chances to snag free photos with Santa here in town. Precious Blood Catholic Church has released details for a big event they're calling Pics with St. Nick. It's gets underway at 11am on Saturday, December 4th at the church.

Organizers say the event is a "wonderful opportunity for families to visit with and have pictures taken with Santa!" And the great thing is this. All you have to do is bring your phone. They're providing the festive, holiday backdrop and, of course, Santa!

And, this is fun too. One of the really cool parts of Christmas is writing those letters to Santa Claus. My sisters and I did this every year growing up. A lot of folks choose to mail those to the North Pole. We always took them with us to the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade and gave them to Santa's elves who were walking alongside his float. This year, Precious Blood is giving you the chance to drop them in Santa's mailbox during their photo event.

Pics with St. Nick will run from 11am to 1pm on the 4th. If you plan to attend, you're asked to use the south entrance of Precious Blood Catholic Church. Santa's elves will be there to greet you and get you placed in line to meet with the big guy himself.

By the way, the event is absolutely FREE of charge and is sponsored by the River City Pickleball Club.

