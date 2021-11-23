Southern Indiana Ice Cream Shop Selling Christmas Tree Cake Mixer

One ice cream shop in southern Indiana is selling a treat that will surely put you into the holiday spirit.

Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. My love for Christmas Tree Cakes is no secret. I have people randomly messaging me with Christmas Tree Cake memes, shirts, and everything else Christmas Tree Cake-related. It's nice to know that I am top of mind to many people whenever they see Christmas Tree Cakes. Nothing puts me in the holiday spirit quite like they do...with the exception of Jeff Foxworthy's "Redneck 12 Days of Christmas"...but I typically enjoy those together. Something about those little Christmas tree-shaped cakes with green sugar crystals gives me an overwhelming sense of joy.

Get our free mobile app

Yesterday, I had a few people send me a post about an ice cream shop in Grandview, Indiana selling a Christmas Tree Cake treat. It looked delicious, so naturally, I had to investigate.

Fat Daddy's Grill & Chill in Grandview is selling what they call an "Elf Spectacular Avalanche". It's their form of a holiday ice cream mixer. What exactly is an Elf Spectacular? According to Fat Daddy's Grill & Chill:

It is vanilla ice cream, with a frozen Christmas tree cake chopped up and blended in the ice cream. Topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.

Christmas Tree Cakes are at the center of this treat, and I have to make the trip to Grandview to try it out soon. Fat Daddy's Grill & Chill says that this will be available for a limited time only through the end of December.

18 Unique Tri-State Christmas Trees

9 Places to Buy a Real Christmas Tree in the Tri-State

EASY 3 INGREDIENT DOG CHRISTMAS COOKIES