Warrick Co. School Board Votes to Extend 2021-22 Winter Break

Right now, I'm lying in bed typing this, and I might be avoiding what I have to do next. Today is the day before Thanksgiving break and I have to go wake up my elementary-age daughter. She was all hyped up last night and when I asked her about school yesterday, she told me that they did review work and then had a lot of fun. Going to bed was a challenge and now getting out of bed will be an even bigger one.

I mean, they have two days in this week so what else are you going to do? You can't really do spelling, or teach them a new math skill, or get into a new science or social studies unit. They won't retain anything.

So, when I woke up to the email I received from the Warrick School Corp this morning, I was happy for her but not excited for parents who have to scramble to find last-minute childcare.

The email stated that the WCSC Board of Education voted to start Warrick Co. Schools' winter/holiday break at the conclusion of classes on Friday, December 17th, and resume classes on Monday, Jan. 3rd, 2022. Previously, classes were supposed to go through Tuesday, December 21 but because of low attendance, the board decided to adjust the calendar.

They went on to say that the YMCA will also be adjusting their childcare options. You can find information on what's available here.

Here's the entire note from Todd Lambert, Superintendent of Schools:

Earlier this evening, the WCSC Board of Education voted to approve a modification to the 2021-2022 school calendar. More specifically, the Board approved beginning this year’s Christmas Break at the conclusion of classes on Friday, December 17th. Students and staff will resume classes on Monday, January 3rd, 2022.

The calendar previously had our last day of classes on Tuesday, December 21. This calendar adjustment was made for the following reasons:

Attendance rates during two and three day weeks are lower than our attendance rates for full weeks. Shortened weeks are usually aligned to our major holidays and our families want as much time as possible to connect with family members both locally and far away. Knowing that we are already struggling to secure enough substitute teachers on high volume days, this adjustment helps with that challenge.

Our students, staff, and families have never needed a head start on their vacation as much as they do this year. Our teachers and staff members have been challenged physically, emotionally, and mentally to keep our schools open and provide our students with a quality education during a pandemic. Our students and families have endured adjustments to their lives and routines, with school being the source of many of those changes. Beginning vacation a few days early allows our staff members and families to extend their time to recharge.

WCSC currently has eight days available to use at our discretion. The days are a combination of snow makeup days and days afforded to us because of our strong academic standing and longer than average school days. We have assigned five of those days for the snow makeup days and we will use two of the remaining three to cover December 20th and 21st. Additionally, all WCSC staff members, certified and non-certified, will be paid for the days.

WCSC students will not need to make these days up, nor will they be e-learning days. Again, our school days are already longer than average and we have accumulated enough minutes to make this adjustment.

Additional Information:

The YMCA has agreed to make their services available to families who are not their regular customers. They will be providing care from 6:30 AM to 6:00 PM on December 20th and December 21st at designated locations throughout the county. This information will be made available in the coming days so that families may sign up for this option.

Some schools may need to make slight changes to their end of semester activities and schedules to accommodate the change. Look for specific information from your school regarding any specific calendar changes.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation. Our hope is that you will take advantage of the additional two days in late December to get a head start on your vacation.

Todd Lambert

Superintendent of Schools

