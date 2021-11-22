Adopt Letters to Santa From Low-Income Kids With USPS 2021

For the third year in a row, the United States Postal Service has opened up a website to help you spread Christmas cheer for kids all over the country.

We know that times have been tough for virtually everyone over the past year. For some families, Christmas won't be as big as it was in years past due to financial hardships. Kids all over the country will be writing letters to Santa and giving him their list of items that they would love to have this year. Unfortunately, some of these children might not get the Christmas they hoped for. However, you can help them (and Santa) make their wish come true.

USPS Operation Santa

Every December since 1912, the United States Postal Service has allowed the public to read and adopt children’s letters to Santa. Two years ago, they launched a site called USPS Operation Santa making the letters available online nationally for the first time. According to the website, "you can read letters from Santa’s mailroom and answer the ones he can’t."

How It Works

This program is awesome, and it's pretty simple. First, children will be able to submit their letters to USPS Operation Santa starting November 1 and must be postmarked no later than December 10. If your child would like to participate, you can find out where to send their letter by clicking here.

From there, folks will be able to "adopt" letters to Santa from low-income kids, who might otherwise not get some of those items on their Christmas list. Beginning on November 29th, you can go to their website, pick a letter from any city in the country, find the perfect gift to get them from their list, and send it off. This is also tax-deductible.

If this is of some interest to you in any way, you can find out all about how you can participate in the USPS Operation Santa program in 2021 by clicking here.

