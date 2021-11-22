’80s Themed Home For Sale in Illinois Has Giant Indoor Waterpark

There are some special features in the house for sale in Mokena, Illinois, and it's not an indoor waterpark.

There is an 80s theme design throughout the home that takes you back to a time of neon lights, big hair, and pink carpet. It reminds me of something out of Scarface, just extravagant features, lights, and design throughout the entire home. Surprisingly, the kitchen does have a modern more updated design to it.

However, the dining room is a bit retro in my opionin. I think whoever designed the home must have really enjoyed the 80s, and there's nothing wrong with that. The 80s were a good decade. Even the master bathroom has an 80s style feel to it, and the neon lights and stripes in the living room really take you back to that decade.

The pool area has a 16-foot deep pool, diving board, slide, and hot tub nop need to ever go to an expensive waterpark when you have one in your own home. Plus, 2 gazebos, a four-season room, shed, carport, and your personal 22 ft deep, stocked pond. Going fishing right on your proerty. It's rear that you will also get a grand house like this in Illinois for under $1,000,000, so I have a funny feeling that this property will not last long at all.