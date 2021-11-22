The Countertop Makeover Kit DIYers are Raving About

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Dreaming of marble countertops but waking up to old, worn-out laminate instead? If you fancy yourself as an experienced DIY enthusiast, this is the kit that can make your dreams come true for less than half the cost of brand new countertops!

Amazon

I first saw this kit on a home décor Instagram, and as someone who loves a project I can do myself versus hiring a contractor, I couldn’t stop thinking about it. We had a decent-sized kitchen with old laminate counters, and the cost of replacing them with any kind of stone was totally out of budget. Could it really be as easy as painting them?

Not quite! I will say up front that this project requires a little bit of DIY know-how, so if you’re a beginner, be sure to watch one of the many video how-tos that are out there on the internet. You’ll be glad you did! The transformation is night and day!

Amazon

Giani Countertop Paint is a simple, three-step application that will transform Formica, laminate, Corian, butcher block and more in a single weekend. Each kit contains all necessary tools (except for painter's tape) and covers 35 square feet of surface, which is the average amount of countertop area in a kitchen.

Giani Marble now includes their brand-new Ultra Epoxy Resin Topcoat for an even more durable and glossy finish. Stain and water-resistant and as tough as engineered quartz, this second generation of their countertop paint kit will help you remake your kitchen into the space you’ve always dreamed of.

P.S. Giani has another product I gotta vouch for – our kitchen was a mix of new stainless steel and old appliances that worked fine but were extremely dated looking. Enter their Liquid Stainless Steel kit! Another weekend project that brought our space together for a fraction of what it would’ve cost to buy new appliances.