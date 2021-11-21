Most people I know prefer summer to winter, but there are a few who would much prefer a blanket of white to a blanket of green. Me? I'm on the "reds, oranges, and yellows" team. Fall all the way.

But this is about snow.

ARE WE "BIG SNOW" READY?

We haven't had a big enough Owensboro snowfall in a while to give us those massive snow mounds in, say, Wesleyan Park Plaza that I used to love to climb when I was a kid. (And ones that I might mistakenly try to climb NOW.) But they DO make winter fun, even if it means sketchy driving, of which I am NOT a fan. It's also fun to watch the plows at work in the various parking lots around town.

So let's talk about plowing. When we DO get those monster snowstorms--and no, THOSE are not fun; they're too crippling--the snow is sent flying off the road into a field. But we live in a city of 60,000 and don't have interstates that feature four or five lanes on each side.

SYNCHRONIZED SNOW PLOWING

That's a LOUISVILLE issue and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet workers who plow THOSE highways deserve a medal--and by that I mean a GOLD medal. If it were an Olympic sport, I don't believe they'd be on the silver or bronze level. All they need to do is submit this video.

Now THAT is something I'd like to see in person. Oh who am I kidding? I want to RIDE in one of those things. It looks like a total blast.

According to KTC's Facebook page, about 2,100 workers are already preparing for snow and ice season. (I HATE ice. End of discussion.)

TO SNOW OR NOT TO SNOW...

Hey, we all can get ready, as well, by checking out SnowKY.ky.gov. We may not have access to big plows like the state has, but we can get some tips for preparedness.

Since various sources have various predictions for snowfall for this coming winter, I guess we should all get ready, just in case.

That big bag of salt in the corner of my kitchen has been ready to go for some time.

