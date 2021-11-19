Bidding Now Open for Evansville YWCA’s Annual Legacy Auction Fundraiser

Christmas is quickly approaching and chances are you know who you need to buy gifts for, you just may not quite know what you're going to get them. The YWCA's annual Legacy Auction would be a great way to find the perfect gift for a number of people on your list while also supporting a wonderful non-profit organization that's been doing great things in the community for years.

Founded in 1907 by Albion Fellows Bacon as the Working Girls Association to help young women who were dealing with "deplorable conditions" in the mills and factories where they worked, they became affiliated with the national YWCA organization four years later in 1911 as "the program grew and the need for housing became critical."

To this day, the organization still provides housing and assistance for young women and children while advocating for equality and empowering women to believe they are worth more and advocate for themselves.

As a non-profit, the YWCA relies on donations from the community in order to continue its mission. Like most non-profits, outside of accepting monetary donations year-round through their website, the group also hosts fundraisers like their annual Legacy Auction which is underway now.

Bidding is open now through Tuesday, November 30th (2021), and features a large number of items, any of which you could keep for yourself, or use as a Christmas gift for someone on your list. If you have a golfer on your list, there are a couple of nice golf packages on the auction block including a foursome at Rolling Hills Country Club in Newburgh, and a foursome at the Evansville Country Club on the City's north side.

There are also a few pieces of autographed memorabilia for the Indianapolis Colts or Indiana Pacers fan on your list, a Louis Vuitton handbag, a 3-day pop-up camper rental, a variety of alcohol, gift baskets, restaurant and retail store gift cards, and more.

Visit the auction page to see all the items and place your bids. All proceeds from the auction will go directly to the Evansville YWCA.

