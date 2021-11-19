How To Make Peppermint Puff Whiskey Cold Medicine

We are in the midst of the cold season and there is a home remedy that you might want to try out instead of taking the dreaded cold medicine.

No one likes the taste of cough syrup. Everyone makes that "disgusted" face after they take it. While kids usually put up a fight over it, cough syrup is one of the best remedies. Adults on the other hand have another option that you can make yourself. Cough syrup, cold medicine...it all tastes nasty to sum it up. However, there is a video going viral on TikTok that might be the best alternative to cold medicine.

The video platform, TikTok, allows users to share videos of all kinds. Singing, dancing, funny content, and even educational hacks. My favorite thing to watch on TikTok is the life hacks. Some of them I already knew about, others I am discovering for the first time like so many others. Honestly, you could really learn a lot from TikTok. Case in point: Grandma's Cold Medicine shared by the user, lindz90.

Get our free mobile app

Peppermint Puff and Whiskey Cold Medicine (AKA Grandmas's Cold Medicine)

When I said that this is a better alternative than cold medicine, here's why: two of its main ingredients are peppermint puffs and whiskey...sorry kids, this one is for adults only. It is super easy to make and from the sound of things, it is also very effective. Here's what you need to make this cold medicine:

2 cups of peppermint puffs

1/2 cup of lemon juice

1 cup of whiskey

2 cups of honey

Old milk jug to store the final product.

As I said, it is really easy to make. Now that you know what you need to make it, check out the video below to see how to make it.

Other Home Remedies This Cold Season

Grandma's Cold Medicine isn't the only home remedy that we have discovered over the years for cold/flu season. You can learn how to clear out clogged sinuses and nostrils in a matter of seconds by clicking here. Oh, and if peppermint isn't really your thing, there's another homemade cough medicine that you can try. Check out how to make bourbon cough syrup by clicking here.

Stock Up on These Winter Essentials Before It Snows Winter is coming! Before you get caught with three feet of snow and no snowsuit, make sure that you have the essentials to get thru this winter and stay warm! *As Amazon associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained