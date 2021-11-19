A Town in Kentucky Is About to Get an HGTV Makeover

It's exciting when TV cameras belonging to a wildly popular reality show roll into small-town America. In Owensboro, we should know that as well as anyone.

WHEN EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION CAME TO TOWN

While Owensboro's population is 60,000, by national TV standards--and more specifically, REALITY TV standards--we're considered small-town America. And we were in the spotlight back in 2009 when Extreme Makeover: Home Edition arrived. It was an exciting time. (And I'll never forget Ty Pennington looking over at me and yelling, "Hello citizen!" Hilarious.)

Since I like to seek out the towns and sometimes VILLAGES that get the spotlight shone on them, I'm happy to report that it wouldn't take very long to drive to a town that HGTV will soon feature on a spin-off of one of its most popular series.

HGTV IS COMING TO KENTUCKY

And bonus points for me...an old friend of mine LIVES in LaGrange, Kentucky. Maybe I'll just go hang out on her porch and take a stroll to where the action will be. And that won't be a long walk because, after all, it's called Home Town Kickstart, and hosts Ben and Erin Napier plan to help revitalize the entire town. And that's the point of the new series--to help folks whose efforts to make over their own towns have sort of stalled.

In the original series Home Town, the Napiers have renovated THEIR hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, but now they are branching out. And LaGrange will be one of five towns to which they will travel and work their magic.

GET READY, LAGRANGE, HERE COME THE NAPIERS

In fact, here's an example OF that magic.

LaGrange, Kentucky in Oldham County isn't difficult to find, situated right on Interstate 71 about 25 miles northwest of Louisville. So if you want to hop in the car and be a spectator, it won't take you that long to get there.

HGTV expects the series to premiere in 2022. No word yet about the airdate for the LaGrange episode.

