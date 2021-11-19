Leadership Everyone Now Accepting Nominations for 2022 Celebration of Leadership Awards

Do you know someone who's not afraid to step up and take charge? Someone who sees a need in the community and instead of saying, "you know what we need?", or "someone should do something about that," they actually take it initiative to gather a group of people and make it happen? If so, they are exactly the type of people Leadership Everyone wants to recognize at their annual Celebration of Leadership Awards coming up in March.

Founded in 1976 as Leadership Evansville, Leadership Everyone (who officially changed their name a couple of years ago, because their coverage area has expanded beyond Evansville and Vanderburgh County over their 40-plus year history) works to bring together people who want to make positive changes in our communities and assists them with making those changes a reality.

Each year they celebrate several of those individuals during the Celebration of Leadership Awards. However, it's difficult to keep tabs on who is doing what, so they rely on me, you, and the general public to make them aware of those individuals and the work they're doing by allowing us to nominate someone we know who is making a difference in the place we all call home.

How to Make a Nomination

Nominations can be for individual people, businesses, organizations, or specific projects in one of the following categories:

Arts

Community and Neighborhood

Education

Environment

Government and Public Service

Health and Social Services

To make a nomination, fill out the online form available on the Leadership Everyone website which in addition to asking for the nominee's name and contact info, also asks you to provide reasons why you are nominating that individual, business, or organization, and what exactly they've done to make the community better for everyone.

All nominations are due by midnight on Monday, December 13th, 2021, and will be reviewed by a group of community members chosen by Leadership Everyone. That group will decide who becomes officially nominated and who doesn't.

The winners will be announced during the Celebration of Leadership Awards show, which like the past two years, will air on WNIN Channel 9, as well as stream live on the Leadership Everyone social media accounts on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 beginning at 7:00 PM.

[Source: Leadership Everyone Press Release]

