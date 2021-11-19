We’re Playing a Christmas Edition of ‘Never Have I Ever’ [Pics]

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you’re a fan of Christmas music. Now is the time when you start hearing all of those Christmas classics just about everywhere you go. Regardless of how you feel about Christmas music, we all know the songs and we all usually end up humming or singing along. It’s okay to admit it.

We all know the lyrics (most of them, at least) to these iconic songs, and we just mindlessly sing along – almost like our brain is on autopilot. But have you ever thought about what you’re singing? Have you ever wondered what some of that stuff means?

Most Christmas songs were written a long ago, so maybe back then it was not uncommon to go ‘riding in a one-horse sleigh’ or to roast some chestnuts on an open fire. I don’t see much of that stuff happening these days though. So, we thought it would be fun to play a little “Never Have I Ever” using some traditional Christmas songs.

You’re familiar with “Never Have I Ever” right? Usually played in a group of friends, one person will make the statement “Never have I ever…” followed by some strange, embarrassing, or perhaps illegal activity. If you’ve never done that activity, you raise your hand. If you don’t raise your hand, then all of your friends now know that you made out with your cousin (that’s just a made-up example, not something I ever actually did). There are some great Christmas-y examples below.

