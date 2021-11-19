This Illinois Reddit Map Showing State Rivalry Slogans is Spot On

Just because all of the Midwest states exist in the same part of America doesn't mean we all like each other. As a matter of fact, most of the time the opposite is true. It's likely that competitive venom that led to a hilarious Illinois map on Reddit that shows a spot-on prediction of what each state really thinks of its neighbors.

I will confess that I tend to spend an unhealthy amount of time on Reddit. I'll blame that on witty posts like this. See if this map doesn't make you laugh our loud, too.

For what it's worth, I read each of these state slogans in the voice of Morgan Freeman. Let's summarize:

Missouri pointing at Kansas "Anyone wanna switch me seats?"

Illinois pointing at Indiana "Smells like rednecks"

Indiana pointing at Illinois "Smells like corrupt politicians"

Iowa pointing at Nebraska "I'm with stupid"

I find it interesting that a map shared on Illinois Reddit would allow Missouri to get off without any putdowns? Surely that can't be right. I have NEVER known an Illinoian to allow a Missourian to get away without a healthy amount of ridicule.

If you don't already check the Illinois sub-Reddit page, do yourself a favor and bookmark it. It's a regular source of laughter for me.

