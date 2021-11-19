Free Vaccine Clinic Scheduled In Sebree, Kentucky This Weekend

If you have put off getting your COVID-19 vaccine, it's time to get it, now. With the holidays approaching, and family gatherings being planned, you need to protect yourself and those you love.

According to the Center for Disease Control, this is the reason, if you are medically cleared to do so, get a vaccine.

It might cause more severe illness than previous strains in unvaccinated people. Vaccines continue to reduce a person's risk of contracting the virus that causes COVID-19, including this variant. Vaccines continue to be highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death.

Wondering If Your Child Can Get Vaccinated?

Most Children and All Teens Can Get COVID-19 Vaccines CDC recommends everyone ages 5 and older get a COVID-19 vaccine to help protect against COVID-19. Children 4 years and under: None. - cdc.gov

Get our free mobile app

Free Vaccine Clinic

This weekend, at the Sebree, KY, Dairy Bar, on the 20th and 21st, from 10a-6p

First, second, and boosters will be available.

Pediatric doses will also be available.

Please have folks sign up at http://kyvax.wildhealth.com

Walk-ins will be welcome No cost no insurance needed.

Please bring a vax card if getting booster or second dose

If you have any questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, always consult your doctor.

Please, if you medically are able to, get vaccinated. Do your part to protest yourself, your family, and those in your community. Let's all do our part to keep the COVID-19 numbers going down.

If you are wondering if I have been vaccinated. The answer is, yes. I've been fully vaccinated and also had a booster.

CHECK IT OUT: Here's how to stop your glasses from fogging while wearing a face mask