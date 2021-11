There has been a lot of talk about the impending implosion of the historic downtown Evansville, Indiana building located at 420 Main Street and we are now getting closer to the official implosion of that building.

You read that correctly. The plan is to implode the 420 Main building in on itself on Sunday morning. Then, of course, will come the arduous task of cleaning up the wreckage. As for the actual implosion itself, that is going to bring with it a number of challenges - and changes - for downtown Evansville.

First and foremost, are the road closures as authorities must ensure that certain areas with proximity to the building are clear of people. There have already been stacks of shipping containers placed around the building. According to Downtown Evansville, no one will be allowed inside what is known as the "exclusion zone" either during or immediately after the implosion takes place - this will include on-street parking as well.

This includes sidewalks, rooftops, decks and balconies, parking garages, and streets. Enforcement of this exclusion will begin at 5:00 AM.

So what is the exclusion zone? The Evansville Police Department shared a photo outlining exactly which streets mark the perimeter of the exclusion zone.

Evansville Police Department via Facebook

They are also asking that people stay away from the downtown area during the implosion to better facilitate the contractors and first responders. If you would like to watch the implosion occur, there are plans to offer a live stream option for viewing.

The implosion process is regulated by numerous federal, state, and local regulations. CDI and Renascent have worked together on numerous implosions of a similar scale throughout the US and expect this implosion to be safe, efficient and as clean as possible.

In the event that you need additional information, including how to protect your personal property if you own property or live in the immediate area of the planned implosion, you can visit DowntownEvansville.com. The implosion is planned for Sunday, November 21, 2021 at approximately 7 am CST and Evansville Aerial will be providing live stream coverage utilizing drone footage for viewing the event as it happens. Visit the official Facebook event page to learn more.

[Source: Downtown Evansville via Facebook]

