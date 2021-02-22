Downtown Evansville Seeking Artists to Paint Select Gas Meters

The Main Street Walkway has become a destination for residents to enjoy a great meal, shop at local businesses, enjoy live entertainment, or any combination of the three. That's thanks in large part to the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District who have made it their mission to make downtown a place residents want to visit and explore.

Over the years, the group has made a point to add some curb appeal to the Walkway with the help of local artists who have been hired to put their imaginations to work and add some color to select parts of the area. For example, Game Room Alley between 3rd and 4th Streets, and the mural at Self-e-Alley on that same block. Both not only add a splash of color to the Walkway, they serve a double purpose as also being interactive pieces of art making them another one of the destinations the Walkway has to offer.

(Alex Morgan Imaging)

Now the group is looking for more artists to beautify a few drab necessities in the area. Those metal, gray, unappealing gas meters. Specifically, four of them. Game Room Alley, the Vehicular Alley off Third Street, the side of the C.H. Robinson building on the corner of 3rd Street and the Walkway, and on the side of Arazu on Main.

If you or someone you know is a good artist and wants the opportunity to show off your creativity for everyone to see, download the Gas Meter Painting Project form through the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District website, and e-mail to both Andrea Adams and Josh Armstrong by February 26th, 2021.

The form includes both Andrea and Josh's e-mail addresses as well as photos of the meters, what can and can't be painted on those meters, along with other criteria for the project. Artists will be paid for their work.

[Source: Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District on Facebook]

