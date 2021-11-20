Church Shares Video of Buck Seeking Refuge 1st Day of Deer Season

I can't blame this big buck. A Midwestern church shared video of this massive animal apparently seeking refuge inside of their sanctuary the first day of deer season.

I appreciate the attitude of Grace Sturgis who shared this video on Facebook and also YouTube. She provided this description of how Bambi entered their church. Gotta love her sense of humor:

When Luke Eicher, Justin Wickey and Amanda Eicher arrived at the church this morning, they found signs of breaking and entering. Little did they know that a 10-point buck had come for prayer in the auditorium on opening day of gun season.

There was some damage to the building and our pastors are a little traumatized. But the buck left strengthened in the Lord to go face his battles.

I have to admit feeling a bit sorry for the buck as he's obviously in distress. From what I've discovered, Grace's church is in Michigan.

In case you're having a hard time seeing that, here's Grace's initial share on Facebook that now has over 150,000 views.

The good news is no humans or deer were harmed in the making of this video. However, there's no way to know for sure how this big buck fared after he returned to the wild in the middle of all the hunters.

