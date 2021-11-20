Step aside Black Friday, the St. Louis Cardinals are hoping for a home run with 'Red Friday'.

The weather is finally starting to feel like winter, but for baseball fans, things are heating up. You'll be able to get a grand slam of a deal on 2022 season tickets with a new holiday ticket event they are calling 'Red Friday'.

I don't really know a lot about baseball, but I do love going to Busch Stadium and watching it live. The last couple times that we have gone to a game, I have found a deal on tickets. Full price tickets are expensive. Plus, we always like to stay overnight, because there is so much to see and do in St. Louis.

All Inclusive Tickets

They say you can just leave your wallet at home with these tickets. You get complimentary bar service and a buffet. The prices range from $59.50 up to $375.90.

Ticket Packs

These are ideal if you want to see multiple games in the upcoming season. There appears to be something for every budget and specific interest. Maybe you just want to go to the promotional bobble head games, or you want to catch 5 of the most exciting games with the Cubs / Cards rivalry - There are packages for that and many more. They all go on sale Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM Central time.

Season tickets and gift cards...for the Cards - Haha - Will also be available during the Red Friday event.

Here's a little promo video to get you excited for baseball!

