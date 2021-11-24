Need a Last-Minute Thanksgiving Dessert? Cowboy Cobbler is So Easy and Everyone Will Rave About How Good It Is!

Fall is here and one of my favorite things to do is camp out. My husband's favorite thing to do on a camping trip is to keep the fire going for the duration of our trip. We went this past weekend. During my morning shower, I could still smell the smoke in my hair! I love it though. It just reminds me of happy, simple times in my life.

When we camp, everyone calls me "Chuck" because I am a one-woman chuckwagon for four kids and three adults. Three square meals a day and snacks! And my favorite part - DESSERTS!

Everyone loves it when I cook ON the campfire but it's just too hard to try to control the temperature. So, I have curated recipes that are more campfire friendly and don't take long to make. Most of the food we eat is pre-made by yours truly. On our last trip, we had Frogmore Stew. No frogs in Frogmore Stew - just potatoes, corn on the cob, sausage, and shrimp. I pre-cooked the potatoes in the microwave before we left so that I could throw it all in our big cast iron pot with some water, butter, and Old Bay and heat it up on the campfire until the shrimp turned pink and we could eat.

As I said before, desserts are my thing. My favorite campfire dessert is Cowboy Cobbler on the Campfire. It's the easiest thing to make and travels well. You can make it on the fire or in the oven and it turns out 100% perfect every time! It's also my secret go-to when I need to take a dessert somewhere because it's easy and everyone loves it! You can pop it in the oven and it comes out perfect every time.

INGREDIENTS:

One stick of butter

Two cans of peaches (with juice) or pie filling

One roll of premade sugar cookie or snickerdoodle cookie dough

Cinnamon and sugar (to sprinkle on top)

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Melt butter. Pour into a 9x9 pan or Dutch oven.

Top with peaches or pie filling.

Cut up cookies and spread out over the top of your fruit.

Sprinkle cinnamon and sugar on top to taste.

COVER with tin foil or lid to Dutch oven

Bake for 40 minutes until cookies are still soft but cooked through.