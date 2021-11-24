Santa Claus Land of Lights 2021 Opens on Thanksgiving

Santa Claus Land of Lights returns this week to help get you into the holiday spirit!

The annual family tradition at Lake Rudolph Campground in Santa Claus, Indiana, Santa Claus Land of Lights opens on Thanksgiving night! Santa Claus Land of Lights is a 1.2-mile Family Christmas Light Adventure that tells the "Shining Story of Rudolph!"

Santa Claus Land of Lights is the largest campground holiday light show in North America and the only light show that tells a story in lights and storyboards. If you have never been before, this is the year to load the family up and head to Santa Claus to enjoy this awesome light show from the comfort of your warm vehicle.

Starting Thanksgiving the Santa Claus Land of Lights is open for business! They will continue to be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from November 26 through December 5. Then, they will be open nightly from December 10 – December 27. However, they will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Each night they are open, you can stop by and see the light show between the hours of 5 pm – 9 pm CST. Oh, and the light show will take place even if it's raining.

You can buy your car pass for the Santa Claus Land of Lights in advance now by clicking here, or you can buy them at the gate upon your arrival. Not only that, but you will also have the opportunity to win a free car pass by listening to 99.5 WKDQ each weekday through December 17th.

