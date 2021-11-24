Evansville Police Department Seeking Help To Locate/Check Welfare Of Young Woman

The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a young woman.

On November 19th, the Evansville Police Department responded to a check welfare of a young female who is homeless and spoke very little English. The young woman was gone by the time that Evansville Police Officers arrived on the scene. The officers were unable to locate the woman that night. So, now they are asking for your help to locate her.

According to a recent Facebook post from the Evansville Police Department, the female in question told the person who reported the check welfare incident that she was 18 years old. However, the reporter says that she appeared to be 12 to 13 years old. The young lady told the reporter that her name was Anna, but did not provide her last name.

What You Need To Know:

The female is allegedly 18 years old, but looks to be 12 or 13.

She looked approximately 4’11” and about 100 lbs.

The young woman was last seen wearing black pants, black windbreaker with a maroon stripe across the chest, white shoes, and a dark colored backpack.

The Evansville Police Department says that there is no evidence that suggests the young woman is in any kind of danger or trouble. However, they would like to check on her welfare. If you recognize the woman featured in the post below, please contact the Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.

