Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now
There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this.
Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
The FDA reports that the possibility of metal and glass in the powdered beverages was first discovered during an internal review at the manufacturing facility. It would be wise to check your cabinets at home for these products and either return them to the store where they were purchased or simply toss them out. Whatever you do, do not attempt to consume these beverages.
As previously mentioned, this recall is a pretty big one as there are several Country Time Lemonade, Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea, and Tang products that fall under this recall. Please look at the list of products below to see if you have any at home:
|Product Size
|Name of Product
|Individual Package Best Before Date
|Individual Package UPC
|73 oz
|Arizona Arnold Palmer
|08/05/23 through 09/10/23
|043000086643
|82.5oz
|Country Time Lemonade
|8/6/2023 through 10/22/23
|043000928608
|63 oz
|Country Time Lemonade
|8/8/2023 through 9/6/23
|043000082195
|58.9 oz
|Tang Orange
|8/11/2023 through 10/04/23
|043000082171
|63oz.
|Kool- Aid Tropical Punch
|8/12/2023 through 9/22/23
|043000082164
|82.5oz.
|Kool- Aid Tropical Punch
|8/18/2023 through 9/22/23
|043000957400
|82.5oz
|Kool-Aid Tropical Punch
|8/17/2023 through 10/05/23
|043000957400
|82.5oz
|Country Time Pink Lemonade
|8/20/2023 through 9/27/23
|043000928615
|82.5oz
|Country Time Pink Lemonade
|8/20/23
|043000928615
|82.5oz
|Country Time Pink Lemonade
|9/17/23
|043000928615
|72 oz
|Tang Orange
|8/21/2023 through 9/20/23
|043000032268
|72 oz
|Tang Orange
|8/22/2023 through 9/28/23
|043000032268
|82.5 oz
|82.5Z Country Time HLF&HLF 34 QT/6
|8/24/23
|043000046012
|82.5 oz
|Kool- Aid Tropical Punch
|8/31/2023 through 10/06/23
|043000957400
|63 oz
|Country Time Pink Lemonade
|9/6/2023 through 9/7/23
|043000082188
|63 oz
|Kool-Aid Strawberry Cherry
|10/2/23
|043000082201
|20 oz
|Kool- Aid Raspberry Lemonade
|8/5/2023 through 10/18/23
|043000954072
|20 oz
|Tang Orange
|8/6/2023 through 10/23/23
|043000032275
|20 oz
|Tang Orange
|5/15/2023 through 10/22/23
|043000032275
|19 oz
|Kool-Aid Cherry
|8/9/23
|043000953532
|18 oz
|Tang Guava Pineapple
|8/13/23
|043000064511
|19 oz
|Country Time Lemonade
|8/11/2023 through 09/11/23
|043000951170
|19 oz
|Country Time Pink Lemonade
|8/30/2023 through 9/13/23
|043000951149
|19 oz
|Kool- Aid Tropical Punch
|6/12/2023 through 10/20/23
|043000953501
|19 oz
|19Z Countrty Time HALF&HALF 8QT/12
|9/13/2023 through 9/14/23
|043000046005
|19oz
|Kool-Aid Tropical Punch
|8/31/2023 through 10/19/23
|043000953501
|19 oz
|Kool-Aid Strawberry
|10/18/2023 through 10/19/23
|043000953556
|6.7 oz
|Country Time "on the go" Lemonade 10 pack
|9/20/2023 through 10/04/23
|43000010983
|6.6 oz
|Kool -Aid Tropical Punch "on the go" 10 pack
|10/19/2023 through 11/01/23
|043000023464
|63oz.
|63oz Kool- Aid Twin pack Tropical Punch
|8/16/2023 through 8/17/23
|043000089712
|29 oz
|Country Time Lemonade 12 qt
|8/10/23
|043000951194
|116oz.
|Country Time Powdered Soft Drink Sugar Sweetened
Lemonade, pack of 4
|5/10/2023 through 8/10/23
|043000075388
|19 oz
|Country Time Lemonade Drink Mix, 6 pack case
|6/20/2023 through 8/12/23
|043000951170
|2.4 kg
|Country Time Original Lemonade
|9/15/23
|661880533800
|2.2 kg
|Tang Orange
|8/20/2023 through 8/21/23
|661880575900
|82.5 oz
|EXPORT 82.5Z SSKA TROP PNCH 6
|8/18/23
|4300001464
|20 oz
|EXPORT 20Z TANG ORNG 6QT 12
|8/9/23
|430000322700
|19 oz
|EXPORT 19Z KA CHRY SS 8QT KOREA EXP 12
|8/8/2023 through 8/9/23
|430000341600
|19 oz
|EXPORT 19Z CT HALF&HALF 8QT/12
|9/14/23
|430000460000
|82.5 oz
|EXPORT 82.5Z CT HLF&HLF 34 QT/6
|8/24/23
|430000460100
|19 oz
|EXPORT 19Z SSKA TROP PNCH 12
|9/5/2023 through 9/6/23
|430009535000
