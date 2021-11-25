THE EARLY BIRD

Let me just tell you the joy and wonder of having Thanksgiving dinner with the family the Sunday BEFORE Thanksgiving Day. Well, one of them, anyway.

The other DOES happen Thursday but that's better than TWO big meals.

It's also nice not to have to do the mad rush on a busy Wednesday OR worry about whether or not you've given your bird enough time in the refrigerator during a shortened week that's ALWAYS super busy. Who needs an extra thing about which to be concerned?

DEEP-FRIED TURKEY

Some folks, however, go the quick route--I'm assuming it's quick--and deep-fry their turkey. I've never done it, nor has anyone in my family. But I've tried it and it is AMAZING. The closest I've come is tossing leftover turkey into the skillet. That's good too.

So what's your method regarding deep-frying a turkey? Recipe Goulash lays it all out for us with all kinds of tips--like how best to do it (that's kind of important), the amount of time you'll need, the best oil to use, the best TURKEY to use, how to fry it KFC-style, and more.

Wow, I'm picturing a gigantic KFC-style fried turkey and thinking about a Bloody Mary garnish used at a pub in Milwaukee. I saw it a few years ago. It's a whole fried chicken on a skewer in a Bloody Mary the size of a BARREL.

Sounds good.

HOW NOT TO DEEP-FRY TURKEY

But back to deep-frying your turkey. You ARE going to let it thaw, right? You don't want something like THIS happening.

I think you'd probably prefer it to come off like this.

But deep-fried turkey DOES sound good. I mean there is NOTHING like that crispy skin on a thigh, the best part of ANY bird.

I hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving with family and friends, and I hope you still have eyebrows by Monday.

