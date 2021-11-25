Lanham Brothers Jamboree Christmas Show on Shaped by Faith

Randy Lanham is the Educational Director at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. He is the founder of Volunteer Owensboro and the host of Project Volunteer a TV show that is shown in millions of homes. This time of the year he is preparing for the Lanham Brothers Christmas Jamboree.

Get in the holiday spirit with the Lanham Brothers and friends on December 4th with the Lanham Brothers Jamboree Christmas Show! Benefiting Volunteer Owensboro, this festive concert event is hosted by brothers Randy and Barry Lanham and will feature: Jenny Beth Willis, Emily Wills, Kings Highway, Daniel White, The Bartlett Family, Chris Joslin, Chris Armstrong, and The Footstompin Express Cloggers. Tickets are on sale now

Modern Welding

Kenergy

Karen and Claud Porter

Encouraging Kids

Venue-Bluegrass Museum

Christmas show 12-4-21. 7pm at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum in downtown Owensboro, KY.

Get you tickets today at www.bluegrasshall.org.

All of the proceeds from the Christmas show will benefit "Volunteer Owensboro."