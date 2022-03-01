Calling all pet lovers we have an URGENT request. Two completely adorable Daviess County Animal Shelter pups on close to their last days if someone does come through.

BEHIND BARS WAY TOO LONG

Angel here and as a pet owner I just don't comprehend the idea of getting a pet and then not taking care. It breaks my heart to see these sweet babies go to the shelter and be left for days and overlooked. Diesel and Kirby are both good boys and just looking for someone to call their forever family.

MEET DIESEL

According to DC Urgents:

Diesel is a super fun boy. He is a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix. He weighs about 50 pounds and is heartworm negative. He was surrendered by his owner. The shelter was told he was good with small dogs, female dogs, and kids and is housebroken. He hates living in a kennel and is ready for the next chapter of his life.

German Shepherd breeds are excellent dogs. They are loyal and protective and Diesel deserves to be both of these things to his own family. It absolutely makes zero sense why he has been waiting to be loved for over 100 days.

MEET KIRBY

Give a great big HELLO to this guy. He is in desperate need of a forever home. Kirby is the longest-running resident at the Daviess County Animal Shelter at 110 days. He is growing more and more depressed by the day and longs for a family to come in and choose him.

According to DC Urgents here's a little more info on Kirby;

He is about a 1-year-old pittie mix. He is heartworm negative and weighs around 50 pounds. He has been good with other dogs and he loves people of all sizes. He is a quiet well mannered boy.

HOW CAN YOU ADOPT

If you are interested in adopting Diesel or Kirby all you have to do is put in an application and the animal shelter has a vetting process which usually takes about 7 days. Submitting an application does not mean that a person will automatically get the dog they want. You have to be approved and dogs are not held during the vetting process.

HOURS & LOCATION

The shelter is located out on 2620 HWY 81 behind the Daviess County Licensing Regional Office. They are open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

