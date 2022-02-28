Easter egg decorating never goes as planned. It's like all the things that you normally use to decorate the eggs are messy, stinky and gross, In fact, most of the time, they don't even look safe to eat.

Is it safe to eat dyed Easter eggs?

After we would color the Easter eggs, sometimes the dye would dye the inside of the egg a little bit, too. It just didn't look like it was safe to eat. Even though I wold et them anyway, I always wondered if they were totally safe to eat.

According to the Chicago Tribune,

The short answer is yes, you can eat hard-boiled eggs that have been dyed. ... Hard-boiled eggs stay fresh in the shell for about a week in the fridge, so make sure you eat them within that time frame. You might as well add some deviled eggs to your Easter spread along with ham, lamb and other seasonal favorites.

What's the best way to color eggs for Easter?

To answer this question, you have to consult the experts at McCormick's,

Mix 1/2 cup boiling water, 1 teaspoon vinegar and 10 to 20 drops food color in a cup to achieve desired colors. Repeat for each color. Dip hard-cooked eggs in dye for about 5 minutes. Use a slotted spoon, wire egg holder or tongs to add and remove eggs from dye.

Yea, but what is the easiest way to color Easter eggs?

I found this video and my mind was blown. This is the easiest way to color Easter eggs aside from not coloring them at all. I'm serious. It requires no vinegar and your kids can even lick their fingers. They are gonna love this.

Take a look.

More Easter egg decorating ideas

Interested in an ADULT Easter egg hunt? Check out this event happening at Trunnell's.

