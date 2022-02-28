New Five Below Location in Owensboro Making Progress

Welcome to Five Below! Five Below is set to open its second location in Owensboro. There's still much work to be done, but the target date is to open in late May.

If you've ever been to Five Below at Christmas time or on a weekend, you know why we needed a second location. The Fredrica Street store is always packed. That's why I always give them a heads up when I stop by to shop for Christmas Wish. It's nothing for us to spend $1,000 or $2,000 per trip. Just think about it. That's 400 items to check out at one time. I bring a shopping helper so we can get in and out of the store in an hour or less. The team is amazing and always greets customers with "Welcome to Five Below" from wherever they are on the sales floor. When you're in the store for an hour, you find yourself saying it too! Oh, and it's not just one employee, but every single one of them. It's crazy but fun. Now, the excitement is building for the second Owensboro location to open.

Five Below Helps Christmas Wish

I don't know what Christmas Wish would do without a Five Below store. Especially the great manager, assistant managers, and the entire team. Gina, who runs the Frederica Street location, has me on speed dial. When she gets a new truck, she sends me a text message with product photos that she thinks I'd be interested in. She also makes sure that she's fully staffed when she knows I'm stopping by. They go out of their way to give us the best possible experience. We can't thank them enough. And, now we have another store opening for this season too!

Owensboro Getting 2nd Five Below Location

"Welcome to the new Five Below"! Construction is progressing on the new store that is opening in late May. It will come in handy because often, we clear the shelves at the other location. Five Below will be located in Gateway Commons right next to Burlington. The store will more than likely have a big ole' Grand Opening party. We'll share those details once we have the final opening date and plans. Soon the shelves will be stocked with items for tweens and teens. Most items are priced between $1 and $5, but they have bigger electronic items and gifts priced higher and still a great value.

Most Popular Five Below Products for Christmas Wish

Bluetooth Speakers, Headphones & Ear Buds

Variety of Squishmallows

Arts & Crafts [Paint, Sketch Pads, Pencils, Kits]



Room Decor [Lights, Pillow, Blankets]

Beauty Products

Girls & Boys Toys

Games & Puzzles

When you have 5,000 to 7,000 children to buy Christmas for, saving money is key!