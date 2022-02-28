Raise a Toast to Spirits Past: Remembering Southern Indiana Bars Where We Had a Blast

Remember the good old days? Like the times you could go out on a Friday night, sleep all day Saturday, then do it all again Saturday night? Where you could go to the bars with your friends without a care in the world?

For me, the sweet spot was my mid-20s. My friends and I had a lot of good times going out. I was never one to go out and get sloshed, but my friends and I had bars that we frequented. Bars that we'd go to, and the bartenders knew us, and we'd have a couple of beers, sing along to the jukebox or the band that was playing, and just have a good old time without a worry in the world.

The pandemic and (sadly) age and responsibilities all seem to have taken the fun out of letting my hair down on a Saturday night. We try to sneak out now and then and grab a brew but early bedtimes seem way more important now than they did before I had a very small child.

There's a quote from The Office, that often resonates with me. It's when Andy sits down and says:

I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days, before you've actually left them.

And that quote has always kind of stuck with me. I wouldn't trade the current place I'm at in my life for anything, but I also wouldn't trade those times with my friends for anything either.



On nights we can get a sitter, we still meet up with friends for dinner at these bars, but man things look a little different these days. There are also some bars we used to frequent when I was in college that aren't around anymore. Remember Hammerheads? Those 80's nights were a blast!

Others are remembering their favorite bar memories. Here are some of my favorite quotes when we asked to share bar memories on Facebook.

Facebook loading...

Ashley Sollars loading...

Ashley Sollars loading...

Ashley Sollars loading...

Ashley Sollars loading...

Ashley Sollars loading...

Ashley Sollars loading...

Ashley Sollars loading...

Ashley Sollars loading...

Ashley Sollars loading...

Ashley Sollars loading...

Ashley Sollars loading...

Ashley Sollars loading...

Ashley Sollars loading...

Ashley Sollars loading...

Join me on a trip down memory lane

Remember the days before the pandemic (and some before even smartphones were a thing) and enjoy some spirits of Evansville's past, bars we all miss (some more than others haha)!

What bars did we miss? Let us know!

Spirits of the Past: Evansville Bars We Miss

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There's just something about that hometown bar.

Check out this gem from Harpoles! I'm pretty sure this is on VHS...

I don't know about you, but my friends and I had certain bars that were our spots. But you know the bar you could walk into and the bartender was a friend, and we'd see familiar faces. My mid-20s weren't that long ago, so many of the bars we frequented are still around. On any Saturday night, you'd typically find us at places like:

The Stockwell Inn

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Sportsmans

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Sportsden