KNOW BEFORE YOU GO – Schedule, Ticket Info, and COVID Policy for the OVC Tournament in Evansville

The regular season is over. The time has now come for 16 men's and women's basketball teams representing 10 universities in the Ohio Valley Conference to converge on the Ford Center in downtown Evansville for the chance to win their conference championship and punch their ticket to their respective NCAA Tournament. Win and move on. Lose and your season is over. It's that simple.

The tournament runs from Wednesday, March 2nd through Saturday, March 5th, and will no doubt be four full days of non-stop basketball action. Whether you're a fan of one particular team or just a fan of basketball in general, here's everything you need to know before you head to the arena.

Which Teams are Playing in the Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Tournament

Women (ordered by seed)

Bellmont Tennessee Tech Murray State Austin Peay Eastern Illinois University of Tennessee - Martin (UT-Martin) Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville (SIUE) Tennessee State

Men (ordered by seed)

Murray State Belmont Morehead State Southeast Missouri Tennessee State Austin Peay Tennessee Tech Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville (SIUE)

2022 OVC Tournament Game Schedule

All Times Listed are Central Standard Time

Wednesday, March 2nd

Women Game 1: 1:00 PM - #5 Eastern Illinois vs. #8 Tennessee State Game 2: 3:30 PM - #6 UT - Martin vs. #7 SIUE

Men Game 1: 6:30 PM - #5 Tennessee State vs. #8 SIUE Game 2: 9:00 PM - #6 Austin Peay vs. #7 Tennessee Tech



Thursday, March 3rd

Women Game 3: 1:00 PM - #4 Austin Peay vs. Winner of Game 1 Game 4: 3:30 PM - #3 Murray State vs. Winner of Game 2

Men Game 3: 6:30 PM - #4 Southeast Missouri vs. Winner of Game 1 Game 4: 9:00 PM - #3 Morehead State vs. Winner of Game 2



Friday, March 4th

Women Game 5: 1:00 PM - #1 Belmont vs. Winner of Game 3 Game 6: 3:30 PM - #2 Tennessee Tech vs. Winner of Game 4

Men Game 5: 7:00 PM - #1 Murray State vs. Winner of Game 3 Game 6: 9:30 PM - #2 Belmont vs. Winner of Game 4



Saturday, March 5th

Women's Championship Game 2:00 PM - Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

Men's Championship Game 7:30 PM - Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6



2022 OVC Tournament Tickets

Tickets are sold by session. Two games equal one session, with the exception of the two championship games on Saturday. For example, games one and two of the women's tournament is a session, and games one and two of the men's tournament is a separate session. For the championship games, if you'd like to attend both, you'll have to purchase tickets for each individually.

Women's Tickets

Tickets for all women's games, including the championship game on Saturday, are $13.00 each, plus an additional $13.00 in taxes and fees (a $6.50 Service Fee, a $2.00 Facility Charge, and a $4.50 Order Processing Fee) for a grand total of $26.00 per ticket.

All women's tournament session tickets are general admission.

Men's Tickets

Tickets for all men's games, including the championship game on Saturday, are $28.00 each, plus an additional $14.15 in taxes and fees (a $7.65 Service Fee, a $2.00 Facility Charge, and a $4.50 Order Processing Fee) for a grand total of $42.15 per ticket.

All men's tournament session tickets are reserved seating.

Where is the Ford Center

The Ford Center is located at 1 SE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Evansville, IN 47708.



Ford Center Parking

Parking Garages

Parking Lots

Stone Family Center (located next to the Ford Center) - $10

Civic Center Parking Lot

Multiple other lots are also located around the Ford Center. Fees vary by location.

Ford Center Bag Policy

Ford Center COVID-19 Policy

Wearing a face mask is OPTIONAL and a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination is NOT REQUIRED for entry.

Enjoy the games and best of luck to the teams competing.

[Sources: OVC Sports / Ticketmaster / Ford Center]

