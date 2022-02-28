KNOW BEFORE YOU GO – Schedule, Ticket Info, and COVID Policy for the OVC Tournament in Evansville
The regular season is over. The time has now come for 16 men's and women's basketball teams representing 10 universities in the Ohio Valley Conference to converge on the Ford Center in downtown Evansville for the chance to win their conference championship and punch their ticket to their respective NCAA Tournament. Win and move on. Lose and your season is over. It's that simple.
The tournament runs from Wednesday, March 2nd through Saturday, March 5th, and will no doubt be four full days of non-stop basketball action. Whether you're a fan of one particular team or just a fan of basketball in general, here's everything you need to know before you head to the arena.
Which Teams are Playing in the Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Tournament
Women (ordered by seed)
- Bellmont
- Tennessee Tech
- Murray State
- Austin Peay
- Eastern Illinois
- University of Tennessee - Martin (UT-Martin)
- Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville (SIUE)
- Tennessee State
Men (ordered by seed)
- Murray State
- Belmont
- Morehead State
- Southeast Missouri
- Tennessee State
- Austin Peay
- Tennessee Tech
- Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville (SIUE)
2022 OVC Tournament Game Schedule
All Times Listed are Central Standard Time
Wednesday, March 2nd
- Women
- Game 1: 1:00 PM - #5 Eastern Illinois vs. #8 Tennessee State
- Game 2: 3:30 PM - #6 UT - Martin vs. #7 SIUE
- Men
- Game 1: 6:30 PM - #5 Tennessee State vs. #8 SIUE
- Game 2: 9:00 PM - #6 Austin Peay vs. #7 Tennessee Tech
Thursday, March 3rd
- Women
- Game 3: 1:00 PM - #4 Austin Peay vs. Winner of Game 1
- Game 4: 3:30 PM - #3 Murray State vs. Winner of Game 2
- Men
- Game 3: 6:30 PM - #4 Southeast Missouri vs. Winner of Game 1
- Game 4: 9:00 PM - #3 Morehead State vs. Winner of Game 2
Friday, March 4th
- Women
- Game 5: 1:00 PM - #1 Belmont vs. Winner of Game 3
- Game 6: 3:30 PM - #2 Tennessee Tech vs. Winner of Game 4
- Men
- Game 5: 7:00 PM - #1 Murray State vs. Winner of Game 3
- Game 6: 9:30 PM - #2 Belmont vs. Winner of Game 4
Saturday, March 5th
- Women's Championship Game
- 2:00 PM - Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
- Men's Championship Game
- 7:30 PM - Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
2022 OVC Tournament Tickets
Tickets are sold by session. Two games equal one session, with the exception of the two championship games on Saturday. For example, games one and two of the women's tournament is a session, and games one and two of the men's tournament is a separate session. For the championship games, if you'd like to attend both, you'll have to purchase tickets for each individually.
Women's Tickets
Tickets for all women's games, including the championship game on Saturday, are $13.00 each, plus an additional $13.00 in taxes and fees (a $6.50 Service Fee, a $2.00 Facility Charge, and a $4.50 Order Processing Fee) for a grand total of $26.00 per ticket.
All women's tournament session tickets are general admission.
Men's Tickets
Tickets for all men's games, including the championship game on Saturday, are $28.00 each, plus an additional $14.15 in taxes and fees (a $7.65 Service Fee, a $2.00 Facility Charge, and a $4.50 Order Processing Fee) for a grand total of $42.15 per ticket.
All men's tournament session tickets are reserved seating.
Where is the Ford Center
The Ford Center is located at 1 SE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Evansville, IN 47708.
Ford Center Parking
Click each location for a map.
Parking Garages
- Third Street - $7
- Locust Street
- Sycamore Street - $7
- DoubleTree by Hilton
- Deaconess Clinic
- Fifth Third Bank
- Old National Bank
Parking Lots
- Stone Family Center (located next to the Ford Center) - $10
- Civic Center Parking Lot
- Multiple other lots are also located around the Ford Center. Fees vary by location.
Ford Center Bag Policy
Click the graphic for a larger version.
Ford Center COVID-19 Policy
Wearing a face mask is OPTIONAL and a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination is NOT REQUIRED for entry.
Enjoy the games and best of luck to the teams competing.
[Sources: OVC Sports / Ticketmaster / Ford Center]