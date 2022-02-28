KNOW BEFORE YOU GO &#8211; Schedule, Ticket Info, and COVID Policy for the OVC Tournament in Evansville

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO – Schedule, Ticket Info, and COVID Policy for the OVC Tournament in Evansville

Townsquare Media / Thinkstock / Canva

The regular season is over. The time has now come for 16 men's and women's basketball teams representing 10 universities in the Ohio Valley Conference to converge on the Ford Center in downtown Evansville for the chance to win their conference championship and punch their ticket to their respective NCAA Tournament. Win and move on. Lose and your season is over. It's that simple.

The tournament runs from Wednesday, March 2nd through Saturday, March 5th, and will no doubt be four full days of non-stop basketball action. Whether you're a fan of one particular team or just a fan of basketball in general, here's everything you need to know before you head to the arena.

Which Teams are Playing in the Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Tournament

Photo by Gene Gallin on Unsplash
loading...

Women (ordered by seed)

  1. Bellmont
  2. Tennessee Tech
  3. Murray State
  4. Austin Peay
  5. Eastern Illinois
  6. University of Tennessee - Martin (UT-Martin)
  7. Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville (SIUE)
  8. Tennessee State

Men (ordered by seed)

  1. Murray State
  2. Belmont
  3. Morehead State
  4. Southeast Missouri
  5. Tennessee State
  6. Austin Peay
  7. Tennessee Tech
  8. Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville (SIUE)
Get our free mobile app

2022 OVC Tournament Game Schedule

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
loading...

All Times Listed are Central Standard Time

Wednesday, March 2nd

  • Women
    • Game 1: 1:00 PM - #5 Eastern Illinois vs. #8 Tennessee State
    • Game 2: 3:30 PM - #6 UT - Martin vs. #7 SIUE
  • Men
    • Game 1: 6:30 PM - #5 Tennessee State vs. #8 SIUE
    • Game 2: 9:00 PM - #6 Austin Peay vs. #7 Tennessee Tech

Thursday, March 3rd

  • Women
    • Game 3: 1:00 PM - #4 Austin Peay vs. Winner of Game 1
    • Game 4: 3:30 PM - #3 Murray State vs. Winner of Game 2
  • Men
    • Game 3: 6:30 PM - #4 Southeast Missouri vs. Winner of Game 1
    • Game 4: 9:00 PM - #3 Morehead State vs. Winner of Game 2

Friday, March 4th

  • Women
    • Game 5: 1:00 PM - #1 Belmont vs. Winner of Game 3
    • Game 6: 3:30 PM - #2 Tennessee Tech vs. Winner of Game 4
  • Men
    • Game 5: 7:00 PM - #1 Murray State vs. Winner of Game 3
    • Game 6: 9:30 PM - #2 Belmont vs. Winner of Game 4

Saturday, March 5th

  • Women's Championship Game
    • 2:00 PM - Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
  • Men's Championship Game
    • 7:30 PM - Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

2022 OVC Tournament Tickets

Ticketmaster
loading...

Tickets are sold by session. Two games equal one session, with the exception of the two championship games on Saturday. For example, games one and two of the women's tournament is a session, and games one and two of the men's tournament is a separate session. For the championship games, if you'd like to attend both, you'll have to purchase tickets for each individually.

Women's Tickets

Tickets for all women's games, including the championship game on Saturday, are $13.00 each, plus an additional $13.00 in taxes and fees (a $6.50 Service Fee, a $2.00 Facility Charge, and a $4.50 Order Processing Fee) for a grand total of $26.00 per ticket.

All women's tournament session tickets are general admission.

Men's Tickets

Tickets for all men's games, including the championship game on Saturday, are $28.00 each, plus an additional $14.15 in taxes and fees (a $7.65 Service Fee, a $2.00 Facility Charge, and a $4.50 Order Processing Fee) for a grand total of $42.15 per ticket.

All men's tournament session tickets are reserved seating.

Where is the Ford Center

The Ford Center is located at 1 SE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Evansville, IN 47708.

Ford Center Parking

Click each location for a map.

Parking Garages

Parking Lots

 

Ford Center Bag Policy

Click the graphic for a larger version.

Ford Center via Facebook
loading...

Ford Center COVID-19 Policy

JNemchinova
loading...

Wearing a face mask is OPTIONAL and a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination is NOT REQUIRED for entry.

Enjoy the games and best of luck to the teams competing.

[Sources: OVC Sports / Ticketmaster / Ford Center]

Top Evansville Restaurants According to Yelp

Here's the Evansville restaurants that were rated highly on Yelp.

Evansville Area Breweries

There's nothing better than sitting on the patio and enjoying an ice-cold locally brewed beer. Here's where you can do just that in the Evansville area.

How Many of These Locally Owned Restaurants Have You Tried?

I am one of the pickiest eaters that you will ever meet. Sometimes I have to get out of my comfort zone and try something new. Here's a list of locally owned eateries that we can all try.
Filed Under: basketball, evansville
Categories: Evansville News, Events, Sports, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top