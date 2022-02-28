Flood Warnings Continue Across Indiana – Remember: Turn Around Don’t Drown

As flood warnings continue, now is an excellent time to remind you and the young drivers in your life of the importance of the phrase Turn Around Don't Drown.

Current Flood Levels and Warnings

Currently, parts of the Ohio River near Evansville are currently under flood warnings while other parts of the Ohio are nearing flood stations and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight for the immediate future.

High Water Street Flooding KSwinicki loading...

Additional Rain Making It Worse

This, combined with the additional rains over the last day or so, has resulted in reports of road closures and flooding, but do you and all of the drivers in your home know what to do if they encounter a flooded roadway?

Turn Around Don't Drown

Turn Around Don't Drown. It is a simple phrase but it could save your life - or the life of someone you love. You should never drive across a flooded roadway, regardless of the vehicle you are driving - even if it is a large truck with four-wheel drive.

Road Floods During Rain Sign hapabapa loading...

It Takes Very Little Water to Sweep a Car or Truck Off the Road

The National Weather Service warns that it takes far less water than you might think to sweep a car - or even a truck - off the roadway.

It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks. It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters.

Before you drive around a high water sign or decide to go ahead and drive through water across the roadway, remember those four very important words: Turn Around Don't Drown.