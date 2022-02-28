Illinois Scuba Diver Makes Weird Discovery On River Bottom [WATCH]

I can't imagine HOW this get to the bottom of the river, but there has to be a funny story attached to it.

Get our free mobile app

How did this happen?

It had to involve a really fun time that involved a lot of laughs, or a really good time that ended in a fight. Either way, somebody os missing something they probably want back.

What's the big deal?

What was found at the bottom of the river is pretty expensive. If you lost these, u would be trying really hard to find them, trust me.

What did the diver find?

Well, they aren't necessary used as much as they used to be.

Dentures. Yep, DENTURES. Isn't that crazy.

I can remember ALL grandparents wearing dentures. But, better dental hygiene means less people have the need for them. But, for various reasons, some people still have to have them.

I can imagine that if somebody lost them, it would be pretty disappointing. Not only would it be expensive to replace them, but hey would be walking around with no teeth until they were able to get a replacement.

Scrolling through Facebook, I saw a post made by an Illinois treasure hunter/scuba diver about a pair of dentures he found in the middle of Shawnee National Forest. After I laughed my a$$ off when I pictured the events that might have led up to the dentures sinking to the bottom of the river, I felt I should probably try to help whoever lost the dentures.

Who am I kidding, I just wanted to show you what a crazy ad random find this really is. It would be like finding a needle in a murky haystack.

Here is the video of the denture discovery.

The scuba diving treasure hunter, Cody Bret, is gaining a reputation for finding long lost objects and getting them back to their rightful owner. He' even started getting endorsements for his YouTube channel and has been featured on Fox News, along with other media outlets. I can't wait to see what he finds next. Subscribe and follow his adventures, HERE.

126082832_654795168546590_5346042124629586090_n loading...

KEEP READING: Creepy Staure In Kentucky Woods Remains a Mystery

LOOK: Did An Angel Appear On The Side Of A Dome Building On HWY 41?