Registration Open for the 2022 Evansville Police Foundation SWAT Challenge

The Evansville Police Foundation's annual SWAT Challenge is back this spring with a few new obstacles to challenge even the most in-shape participants.

The annual 5K features a course that begins at the Four Freedoms Monument and ends just past the Korean War Memorial down the street along the Evansville riverfront and winds its way through downtown Evansville. The difference between this 5K and others you may have been a part of is this one will feature up to 21 obstacles you'll need to navigate before you cross the finish line. like the one pictured above.

Proceeds from the event will help the Evansville Police Department provide equipment and training to members of the SWAT Team. Now, you may be thinking, "Wait a minute, doesn't the city fund the department? That's what my tax dollars are for, right?" The answer is, "yes" to both questions. However, the department puts together a budget each year. That budget includes day-to-day operating costs, employee payroll, benefits, supplies, etc., etc. It will also include a variety of things the department would like to have for the upcoming year. That budget is submitted to the City Council who pours over it and makes the final decision on what will remain and what won't based on the amount of tax revenue the City expects to bring in over the upcoming fiscal year. Keep in mind, the City has several departments that submit budgets and ask for things they'd like to have. As much as I'm sure they'd like to slap a stamp of approval on everything that's asked for, the City Council must say no to a number of things because the money won't be there.

That leaves each department looking for alternative ways to raise the funds they need to get the things they want. For the Evansville Police Department, that job falls on the Evansville Police Foundation which takes donations and hosts fundraising events throughout the year to try and get those funds.

2022 Evansville Police SWAT Challenge Information

The SWAT Challenge is the only 5K in Evansville featuring obstacles integrated into the course. This year's event takes place on Saturday, May 7th beginning at 8:00 AM with new waves taking off every 15 minutes until the final wave at Noon.

2022 Evansville Police Foundation SWAT Challenge Obstacles

As noted above, this year's event will feature up to 21 obstacles that will test your stamina and physical abilities. Let's take a look at a few you'll need to navigate in order to reach the finish line.

Tactical Ladders

You'll need to climb the ladders into the second level of the parking garage at the intersection of 2nd and Locust Streets.

Hummer Military Crawl

Shortly after starting the race, your first challenge will be to army crawl your way under a few Evansville Police Department Hummers.

Monkey Bars

A more difficult version of the monkey bars you climbed in grade school. These bars feature a 45-degree angle forcing you to use all the arm strength you can muster to pull yourself up the angle before you can work your way back down.

The Shooting Range

You'll have to test your hand-eye coordination by firing a few rounds at the targets in front of you. While it's not specified what type of ammunition you'll be firing, it will not be actual bullets.

Other obstacles include The Death Star, Jumping Barricades, Jumping Cars (Dukes of Hazzard-style), and donut eating (this is for the Police Department after all).

How to Register for the 2022 Evansville Police Foundation SWAT Challenge

Registration is $40 per person and can be done ONLINE. Discounts are given for teams of four or more, with additional discounts given for teams of 10 or more. The Foundation may also offer individual discounts from time to time in the weeks leading up to the event. Follow the EP Foundation SWAT Challenge on Facebook so you don't miss them.

