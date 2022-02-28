This Illinois Macaw Named Peanut Butter is a Wrecking Crew

I don't have a good history with birds, but even I can say that I've never seen a one-bird wrecking crew quite like an Illinois macaw named Peanut Butter.

This video was just shared from Marseilles, Illinois. I get the feeling that this bird's owner doesn't quite understand how destructive his macaw is. Here's what he had to say about this special macaw moment with cardboard:

My military macaw named Peanut Butter always love to shred boxes. His routine is to follow me at the basement where I use as my room and just want to shred the box.

I don't think the bird is playing. Peanut Butter might be the Chuck Norris of birds.

All About Parrots mentions that taking care of a macaw means understanding that they need at least 30 minutes out of a cage every single day. I've done the math and figured out that Peanut Butter could shred a warehouse full of boxes in that amount of time. Maybe he could get a side job as a document shredder in an office. I'm just thinking out loud here.

One other macaw fact to pass along from All About Parrots is that they need 3 to 5 showers per week. That's more than the average tri-state area male. (or maybe it's just me)

