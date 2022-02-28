There’s An Indoor Nerf Arena In Indianapolis That Your Kids Will Love

If your kid (or you) love having Nerf wars at home, there's a whole indoor arena dedicated to that in Indianapolis that you have to check out.

It's crazy to think about how popular Nerf guns still are among kids. These things were a blast when I was growing up in the 90s. Now the guns that they sell are way cooler than anything we had when we were kids. I think that's the cool thing about Nerf guns, they are fun for kids and big kids at heart. I always thought that it would be cool to have a place to go that was designed specifically for Nerf wars. As it turns out, there actually is a place like that and it is not far from the Evansville area.

Foam Warriorz In Indianapolis

Enter, Foam Warriorz Indoor Foam Combat in Indianapolis. This place looks similar to a laser tag arena but instead of laser guns, you're going to be playing with Nerf guns. Foam Warriorz looks like a blast, and there's so much more than a Nerf arena there for everyone to enjoy. According to their website:

This location features 2 Indoor Foam Combat Arenas, Axe Throwing, Bounce Houses, A Gaming Arena, pizza, cereal milk shakes and an Arcade!

The cool thing about this place is that it would be ideal for birthday parties, company outings, or just a fun thing to do in Indy. No reservations are needed to come and play. Plus, you can even bring in your own blaster (as long as it's compatable with their ammo). They also allow you to play several different game modes too. According to their webiste:

We have Game Masters (referee's) in our arenas and we play awesome game modes like..

Capture The Flag

Freeze Tag

Commander

Medic

Hobbit Wars

Lone Wolf

Life And Limb

Humans vs Zombies

Assault

Free For All

Team Death Match

and more!!! Each game mode has different rules and objectives that keep game play fun.

Foam Warriors Indy is located at 5661 E 86th Street. They also have locations in Lexington and Florence, Kentucky as well as a new location in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. You can learn more about Foam Warriorz, what each location has to offer, and how to book your next party there by clicking here.

Life's A Beach At This Giant Indoor Ocean Playground In Indianapolis You don't have to travel to the coast for the family to get a taste of the ocean. There's a little piece of fun ocean paradise in Indianapolis for your kiddos to enjoy.

Check Out This Suites With Private Pools In Indianapolis