I equate playing golf with playing chess--knowing HOW to play does NOT mean you'll be good at it. Case in point: ME.

TOPGOLF IS COMING TO LOUISVILLE

I know how to play both, but it takes the kind of time I have not devoted in order to be any kind of a threat on the links or the chessboard. I can fare pretty well at the driving range--that whole "keep your eye on the ball" thing works; I point that out because it DOESN'T work when I try to play baseball. Yikes.

But you don't have to be good at golf or even know how to play to look forward to Topgolf, which is expanding its national footprint and coming to Louisville. It's currently under construction at Oxmoor Center.

TOPGOLF -- A MASSIVE SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX

Yes, Topgolf offers a driving range but its variety of golf games doesn't require Tiger Woods-level skills. This looks like a serious blast. You and your friends can enjoy the Topgolf restaurant and sports bar and then venture out into the complex to enjoy a variety of golf games--just like these folks from Orlando did.

Here are some of the different golf games you can enjoy at Topgolf.

THE ORIGINAL TOPGOLF GAME

Take aim and score points when your golf ball hits select targets.

ANGRY BIRDS

Angry Birds become golf balls in this fun take on the popular video game.

QUICK 9

In this short game, red, yellow, and green targets are your goal--the closer the better.

JEWEL JAM

You'll hit a golf ball and try to match three or more jewels in a row. It kind of looks like a great big version of Candy Crush.

TOP PRESSURE

Yellow targets with nine sections are your goal. You'll need to hit the golf ball into each section of a given target.

YOU CAN ALSO PLAY LIKE YOU'RE AT PEBBLE BEACH

Topgolf also offers virtual courses that will allow you to know what it's like to play golf at some of the best courses in the country.

According to WDRB-Louisville, Topgolf will open in late 2022, which means in late 2022, I'm going to want to be in Louisville.

[SOURCE: WLKY-Louisville]

