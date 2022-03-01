Blake Shelton fans raise your classes in the air but spill your beer. He's coming to his Ole Red Bar in Gatlinburg and you are totally invited.

SPRING BLAKE 2022 TOUR

Blake is bringing a month-long party to his Ole Red Bar and Restaurant in Gatlinburg. Guests will experience members from Team Blake and The Voice. Blake will actually be dropping in to sing on Friday, March 11. He'll then make his way south to Ole Red in Orlando.

WHAT IS OLE RED?

Ole Red is owned by Blake Shelton. The restaurant/bar actually considers itself an experience and I can tell you from what I have seen when visiting it totally is. According to Ole Red Website here's what you can expect;

We don’t like to brag (yeah we do), but Ole Red has got the music. And we mean the good music. Get up close and personal with tomorrow’s and today’s country stars at Ole Red, where the hottest talent comes to play and where you’ll find the biggest sound on a small stage. Grab your drink, put on your dancing shoes, and cozy right up to the stage and say you heard them when.

Angel here and we make the trip to Gatlinburg at least once a year. We always make sure to stop by Ole Red even if we don't dine. We love just people watching and listening to the music from right out on the street. It sits right on the corner of Downtown Gatlinburg as you make the turn coming in from Pigeon Forge. If you plan on going make sure you plan for parking. It is on a very busy road in, however, there is a great parking lot and a parking garage directly across the street which makes it super easy to make your way there.

DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE BLAKE SONG?

Blake's early music is probably my favorite. Here are a few of my favorites:

I have always loved the song "Home" it never fails to give me chills when I hear it.

HOW TO GET TICKETS TO THE SHOW

If you'd love to get tickets to see the Spring Blake show here's how you do it. Win them or buy them here.

