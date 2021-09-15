UPDATE: I’ve Been Without My Personal Facebook for 3 Weeks and it’s Still Driving Me Insane

If you are playing the at-home version of 'Will Liberty ever get her Facebook Account Back?' Here's an update for you. I'll just start with the obvious...I still cannot log in to my personal Facebook account that I have had since 2009. I can log in on a browser with a new account that I created so I could actually do my job. None of the Facebook apps will work on my iPhone. Even when I try to log in with my new account, I just get new errors.

This crazy situation began on August 28, 2021. I've detailed what happened along with screenshots below. I have tried every single troubleshooting suggestion that I can find, except for a factory reset on my phone. I've noticed that the iPhone 12 Pro Max doesn't work very well with Facebook. If I post an awesome video that I captured on my iPhone, it looks all washed out. This is because Facebook is not up to date enough to handle this type of video.

I really hope that this issue can be resolved. The whole situation is making it extremely difficult to do my job. I can only post on our station Facebook page on a desktop. Posts on my phone go directly to my new account. I can't even do Facebook live videos. Oh, and if you are wondering where our station Instagram went, it's been disabled and I'm not sure how to fix that either.

Apple just issued an emergency update because of some spyware. Will this fix my issues? Stay tuned...

