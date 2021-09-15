Watch a Wisconsin Army Dad Surprise His Sons with Homecoming

I can never get enough of this. A new video shows the moment a US Army Reserves dad surprised his young sons with an early homecoming.

According to the video description, this happened just a few days ago in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Here's how the moment was described on YouTube:

Army Reserve Sergeant surprised his sons, ages 9 and 7 when he returned home after his 3rd deployment to the Middle East. The video is a testament to how much the boys love their daddy and how much they missed him while he was away on his mission. The boys ran and jumped into daddy's arms when he walked into the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley to surprise them! It was a very joyful and heartwarming reunion! The memory has been embedded into all of our memories. The video was taken by the mother of the soldier and grandmother of the two boys.

It's easy to forget the price soldiers pay for their service. It can be an even bigger struggle for the families here at home. Just watch these young kids embrace their dad and tell me it doesn't wear on kids to not have their dad around.

Of special note, this was his THIRD deployment overseas. 3 times thousands of miles away from his family serving this country missing holidays and family moments. We can never appreciate their service enough.

Well done, soldier and family. We truly are forever indebted to you and yours.

