30 Home Decorations Every “Hocus Pocus” Fan Needs This Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner, and if you're looking for some fun indoor and outdoor decorations centered around your favorite Halloween movie, look no further!

"Hocus Pocus" is a Halloween classic. Ever since the movie came out in 1993, fans have gone "amok" over the film. It's one of those movies that you HAVE to watch multiple times this time of year. We all know the story, so I won't bore you with those details. However, if you're a fan of the movie, more is on the way.

In case you haven't heard, all three Sanderson sisters are set to return in "Hocus Pocus 2". The film has been long-awaited, and we will have to wait a little bit longer for it, as it doesn't come out until October 22. No word yet on if any of the other original cast members are set to return or even what the storyline will be for that matter. All we know is that it is finally coming!

While it sounds like an awfully long time to wait, we have been waiting for nearly 30 years for a sequel. What's another year? In the meantime, we can always fondly watch the 1993 classic as a way to prepare us for the sequel.

Another way we can get prepared for the sequel and celebrate Halloween at the same time is by getting yourself and your home in the Halloween spirit with "Hocus Pocus" decorations for inside and outside of your home. I searched Amazon for hours to find some of the coolest and best home decor that the ultimate "Hocus Pocus" fan can put on display. I think you will love these. You don't have to wait another year to get your hands on these. Order your favorites just in time for this year's Halloween fun! You've got plenty of time to get these shipped to you and put on display inside or outside of your home.

30 Home Decorations Every "Hocus Pocus" Fan Needs "Hocus Pocus" is one of the most beloved Halloween movies of all time. Here are some items you might want to get on Amazon to decorate your home with all things "Hocus Pocus"!

