Downtown Evansville Wine Walk Returns September 24th

The annual Downtown Evansville Wine Walk is happening on September 24th with some new and exciting changes.

For years now, the Downtown Evansville Wine Walk has been a big hit. It's ideal for a girls' night out or even a fun date night in Evansville. The Downtown Evansville Wine Walk is a night full of wine, shopping, dining, photo opportunities, live music by DJ Chidi & Vandal 84, live magic by Magic Man Collin Culiver, Fire Performers, and more.

Get our free mobile app

New for the 2021 Downtown Evansville Wine Walk, something that will have a lot of wine lovers excited. They will be partnering with Oliver Winery for wine samples that will be poured outside along the 200 and 300 blocks of Main Street. As you know, Oliver Winery is located in Bloomington, Indiana, and is quite popular in this area, so this will be a real treat.

Online pre-sale tickets are available now through Friday, September 24 at 5:30 p.m. for just $15. All tickets sold at the event are $20 each.

Your ticket includes four sample tastes of Oliver Winery wines, a commemorative plastic glass, and a Wine Walk Passport.

According to the Downtown Evansville Wine Walk event page:

The passport will list Downtown shops & restaurants to visit during the event. Once you visit all of the locations and collect a stamp from each business on the passport please return it to the registration area, where you will become eligible to win prizes, including a gift basket of items from Downtown businesses and Downtown Evansville swag.

Registration will be at 318 Main Street. Guests 21 and Older, please. A valid ID will be required for attendees. Event proceeds will be used to help decorate the shopping streets for the holidays. For more information and how to secure your tickets, click here.

10 Health Benefits of Wine Drinking wine, in moderation, can be good for your health.

Best Date Ideas Around the Evansville, Indiana Area Looking for a fun date night in the Tri-State? Here are some classic date night ideas, some unique date night ideas, and some over-the-top date night ideas for your special someone!

Free Events in 2021 Nothin' in life is free - or is it? Check out our list of FREE events happening around the tri-state and a little beyond in 2021. But be sure to bring cash for food, fun, and shopping!

25 Hidden Evansville Secrets That May Blow Your Mind An Evansville resident recently posted a question in the "I Grew Up in Evansville, Indiana" Facebook group asking other members to share any hidden or little-known facts about our city not many residents would know. The answers were wide-ranging, covering everything from our manufacturing history to our place in Civil War, to a couple of popular landmarks still standing today that were the first in the entire state of Indiana. No matter how long you've lived here, chances are there will be a few things on this list you didn't know about the city we call home.